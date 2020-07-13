Limerick GAA Cul Camps numbers down 40% but almost 30 host clubs remain

THE 2020 Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps commence next Monday, July 20, across Limerick and beyond.

A number of clubs have opted not to host clubs this Summer due to Covid-19 fears.

Last year, Limerick GAA had almost 50 camps and attracted 5734 children to the varying camps at club venues.

This year, at least 20 clubs won't be going ahead with Cul Camp, which is open to boys and girls aged 6-13.

Clubs have cited fears over the ability to "provide socially distant facilities in the event of poor or wet weather" with another basing their decision to cancel on "concerns about the ability of the club to host the camp safely particularly in terms of social distancing measures. It was felt that if the camp would have to cater for a reduced number then rather than leaving anyone out of our very popular club camp we would cancel".

There are also a small number of clubs that were unable to proceed their a Cul Camp as development work in their grounds got delayed during the Covid-19 restrictions throughout the Spring.

So it appears there will be a drop of about 40% of camps and the numbers attending across Limerick this July and August.

Limerick Games Development Manager Noel Hartigan oversees the Limerick schedule.

He will have six primary camp leaders (all Games Development Administrators) - James Ryan, Ollie Coffey, David O'Dea, Peter Nash, Gary McCarthy and Paul Browne. Another 100 camp coaches will also be utilised in the coming weeks.

At present 25 Limerick clubs appear on the online booking form - children can only book online and there will be no walk-ups permitted. A number of other clubs are expected to begin their booking process shortly.

All current GAA Covid-19 guidelines apply to those attending camps.

"Much of the on-field activity will remain as before but they will operate in smaller groups with one coach to eight children," explained Noel Hartigan.

He added: "All children need to have their own equipment and water bottles".

"There are some differences for the drop-off and collections of children and of course there will be guidelines re washing hands and the seperate groups will stay to the one section of the field and there will also be staggered breaks."

All booking information about the Limerick camps can be found here

For those not attending a Cul Camp this season, the much coveted camp gear can still be purchased - follow link here

LIMERICK CAMPS

July 20-24: Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Doon, Na Piarsaigh.

July 27-31: Ballinacurra Gaels, Cappamore, Claughaun, Garryspillane & Galbally, Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue.

August 3-7: Templeglantine.

August 10-14: Adare, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Ballybrown, Bruree, Fr Caseys, Galtee Gaels, Patrickswell, St Kierans.

August 17-21: Athea, Ballylanders & Glenroe, Granagh-Ballingarry, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Knockaderry, South Liberties, St Patricks.

August 24-28: Mungret-St Pauls