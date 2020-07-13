Limerick GAA opt for all-ticket club hurling and football games

ALL Limerick GAA club championship matches are to be all-ticket affairs.

After four months of lowdown, competitive club GAA fixtures are permitted from this Friday but for players, officials and supporters much has challenged.

Limerick GAA action returns in earnest on the following weekend, July 23-26, when there are 24 games scheduled across the top four tiers of club hurling. It is understood that all the senior, intermediate and junior club hurling championship games will be all-ticket affairs with no cash taken at match venues.

From July 20, government Covid-19 regulations permit attendances of 500 at outdoor events but for GAA matches this will include the two participating teams, managements, all personnel working at the venue, as well as supporters. Season ticket holders have also to be taken into consideration before the public sale of tickets begins for each individual game.

The new Limerick GAA ticketing system will help monitor attendances and would also play a crucial role were contact tracing necessary.

Limerick GAA have joined forces with Offaly company Future Ticketing and it is understood that tickets will be available to purchase online through the county board website. Ticket sales through selected outlets is also being explored.

Future Ticketing already works with Connacht Rugby, Punchestown Racecourse and Scotland’s Dundee Utd soccer club.