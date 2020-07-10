Live television confirmed for Limerick club SHC matches

MATCHES in the Limerick Senior Club Hurling Championship are set for live television coverage.

This Friday afternoon, TG4 confirmed that the round one game between Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock will be televised live.

The game betweeen the two standard-bearers in the Bon Secours Limerick SHC takes place on Friday July 24 at 7.15 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

It is understood that discussions have also taken place for live television for further round of the county club championship, including the knockout stages.

On Friday July 17 TG4's GAA BEO begins with live coverage from the Pettitt's Supervalu Wexford SHC when champions St Martins clash with old rivals Oulart The Ballagh. On Sunday there is another heavyweight clash when Ballyboden St Endas and Kilmacud Croke face off in a repeat of the 2018 Dublin county final.

TG4's club championship coverage will continue each week with live football and hurling coverage from across the country and details of the first three week’s of coverage have been outlined below.

Brian Tyers will becommentator with analysis from the likes of Liam Rushe, Michael Rice, Diarmuid Lyng, Donal O’Grady in hurling and Aodán Mac Gearailt, Kevin Cassidy, Seán Óg de Paor and Jarlath Burns among others in football.

Friday July 17

7.15pm GAA BEO

Live - Pettitt's Supervalu Wexford Senior Hurling Championship

St Martins v Oulart The Ballagh - Live from Chadwicks Wexford Park (Throw-in 7.30pm)

Sunday July 19

2.30pm GAA BEO

Live - Dublin Senior Hurling Championship

Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Endas, Live from Parnell Park (Throw-in 3pm)

Friday July 24

7.15pm GAA BEO

Live - Bons Secours Hospital Limerick Senior Hurling Championship

Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh - Live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds (Throw in at 7.30pm)

Sunday July 26

2:15 pm GAA BEO

Live - Cork Premier Senior Football Championship

Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers - Live from Clonakilty (Throw in at 2.30pm)

Deferred match: Brooks Galway Senior Hurling Championship

Sarsfields v Portumna - from Kenny Park, Athenry

Friday July 31

7.15pm GAA BEO

Morgan Fuels Down Senior Football Championship

Kilcoo v Mayobridge - Live from the Páirc Esler, Newry (Throw in at 7.30pm)

Sunday August 2

2:15 pm GAA BEO

Live - Claregalway Hotel Galway Senior Football Championship

Corofin v Oughterard - Live from Pearse Stadium, Salthill (Throw in at 2.30pm)

Deferred match: Fairyhouse Steel Meath Senior Football Championship

Simonstown Gales v Skryne - from Páirc Tailteann, Navan