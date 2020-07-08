Limerick's Pike Rovers strengthen squad with two more signings

PIKE Rovers squad for next season continues to take shape as the Limerick junior soccer side have confirmed two further signings.

Pike have confirmed that former Janesboro player Aaron Grant, while former Limerick FC goalkeeper Brian Collopy arrives at Crossagalla having recently played with Carew Park.

Grant and Collopy are the third and fourth signings announced by Pike in the past week.

It was confirmed earlier that former League of Ireland striker Kieran 'Red' Hanlon is also joining 'the Hoops' for next season.

Exciting striker Hanlon joins from another local junior soccer side, Ballynanty Rovers. Hanlon had featured for Limerick FC in the SSE Airtricity League in recent seasons.

The Crossagalla side had previously announced the signing of Ireland junior international Danny O'Neill.

Defender O'Neill joins the Hoops from local junior soccer side, Geraldines, where he also played his schoolboy football.

The Ireland junior international had previously played with Janesboro where he enjoyed multiple Premier League successes and also won an Oscar Traynor Trophy title.

The experienced Robbie Williams and Brian O'Callaghan are set to begin their second season together in charge of Pike Rovers.

The Limerick District League confirmed last month that soccer will return for the 2020/21 season on Tuesday August 18, with friendly games to be allowed from July 18.

The news came as the government eased restrictions on sport, with soccer in Limerick originally pencilled in to return in October.