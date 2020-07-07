General public return to Limerick Greyhound Stadium for the first time since March

LIMERICK Greyhound Stadium welcomed patrons back through the turnstiles last weekend for the first time since March.

While racing behind closed doors is now a few weeks old, updated government advice in the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business, permits a maximum 50 people through general admission since June 29.

In Limerick, admission is on the basis of an outdoor position in the stand area. All general admissions needs to be booked through 061-448080 or online at www.gogreyhoundracing.ie in advance of arriving at the site.

All admissions will be charged at a standard rate of €10.

Limerick patrons can also avail of a casual dining option on a seated basis in the ground floor area (€20 including admission) or a restaurant meal in the upper floor restaurant area.

On the track, the first winner to be witnessed by the general public was Rockmount Gizmo for Shane Flanagan of Ennis. The winner had a length to spare in an A6 525. The winning time was 29.44. Beaten into second place was Ballinulty Jet for Michael O’Brien.

Thomas Gallagher was to have a double on the night.

In an A3 525, the Co Clare man secured victory with Girl Be Slick. The winner was a length and a half clear on the line in a time of 29.41. The James Roche trained Balla Blanco was second for the White Speed syndicate.

Later in the card, Gallagher won with Joe Be Slick in an A3 525. The winning time was 29.26 with a winning margin of one length. Second was Caulry River for the Mary Ellens Gang syndicate.

Frank and Mary Browne kept the Clare winners going when Mine Ceol won an A4 525 in 29.44. Three quarters of a length back in second was Cherrygrove Vic for John Murphy.

Jack Kelly won with Knockfinisk Maud in an A5 525. The winning time was 29.14. Four lengths back in second was Bruree’s Mary Lynch with Bright Bell.

Kilmallock’s Billy Guiney had Ballygibba Spray as an A2 525 winner in a time of 28.66. Second, three and three quarters length back, was Sheriff for James Roche and the Martins Gang syndicate.

The Shanakyle syndicate had Shanakyle Rio as an A5 525 winner. A time of 29.49 was just good enough to secure the success on the line. Narrowly beaten into second place was Coosane Warrior for PJ Ryan.

Rathkeale’s Joe Williams won an A4 525 with Kyletaun Blackie. In 28.96 the winner had four and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Kish Athena for Frank Cahir.

The final race on last Thursday’s card was an A2 525. Jimmy White and trainer James Roche won with Black Night. The winning time was 29.06 with a quarter length to spare on the line. Second was Hows the Head for owners Dominc Lipper and Richard Phelan and trainer Denis O’Malley.

On Saturday night there was an 11-racecard in Limerick.

The night opened with an ON3 525 - won by Aaron Morgan with Sopwell Sparton. The winner’s time was 29.55 with six and a half lengths to spare. Second was Corporate Galaxy for Sean Mulcahy.

Gerard Garrahy wona sprint, S8 Or Lower 350, with Tullygarvan Hill. In 19.44 the winner’s margin was a length and a half on the line. Beaten into second was Mine Tina for Frank and Mary Browne.

Martin Butler and trainer Michael O’Meara had a novice win with Elms Bee. The ON3 525 was won in 28.98 and by four and three quarters lengths. Just like the previous race, second was Mary and Frank Browne - this time with Mine Claus.

There was an A5 525 win for Paraic Campion and the Amber Banner syndicate with Burning Candle. The winning time was 29.46 with three lengths to spare on the line. Second was Clounanna Jet for Patrickswell’s Tony Foley.

Clounbrane Ole won for trainer Patrick O’Connor and young owner Myles Kearney in an A3 525. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line in a time of 28.94. Second was Court Reporter for Tony Maher.

Maher went one better in the very next race – Court Queen winning an A4 525. The winner was three and a half lengths clear on the line with a time of 29.20. Beaten into second was Aulton Marty for owner Patrick Hogan and trainer Michael Enright.

Michael O’Regan had Ballintubber King as an A3 525 winner. A time of 29.11 was just good enough to secure the win on the line. Narrowly beaten into second place was Inislosky Urchin for Mary Crotty.

Noel Neenan was another local winner when Athlacca Zette won an A1 525. Four lengths was the winning margin with a time of 28.62. Second was Excess Power for John Kirwan.

Cloncunny Tyrur won for Nora O’Malley in an A2 525. In 28.58 the James Roche trained runner was a two lengths winner. Second was Sporry Majestic for Ciaran and Patrick Dillon and trainer John O’Brien.

The Nelius O’Connell trained and Patrick Griffin owned Clorane Cross won an A3 525 in 29.17 and by half a length. Second was Rockalong Aqua for Michael McNamara and James O’Shea.

The final race of the night was an A1 525. Victory went to Ronny Wyurts and Larry O’Farrell with Vigorous Luke. 28.91 secured a length and a half win over Clearly Written for Noel Nash and Gerry McManus and trainer Denis O’Malley.