Limerick GAA confirm opening round fixtures for club hurling championships

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the opening round fixtures for the county club hurling championship.

There are 24 games across the top four tiers of club hurling scheduled for the weekend of July 23-26.

A total of 18 different venues will host games across the senior, premier intermediate, intermediate and junior championships.

There are no double headers due to capacity restrictions, which will be 200 individuals in total.

There are four games in each of the top three tiers and 12 games at junior level.

The round one games get underway with just one fixture on Thursday July 23 - Limerick SHC holders Patrickswell against neighbours Adare.

Round two of the club hurling championship will take place on July 30-August 2, with round three on August 6-9.

The club football then commences on the weekend of August 15-16.

Under the GAA Return to Play Protocols, competitive action can resume on Friday July 17. Limerick GAA will play U21 hurling championship this night.

FIXTURES

BON SECOURS LIMERICK SHC

Patrickswell v Adare, Thursday July 23 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Friday July 24 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Monaleen v South Liberties, Saturday July 25 in Caherconlish at 7.00pm

Blackrock v Ballybrown, Saturday July 25 in Bruff at 7.00pm

LYONS LIMERICK PREMIER IHC

Mungret v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Friday July 24 in Clarina at 7.15pm

Bruff v Knockainey, Saturday July 25 in Kilbreedy at 7.00pm

Glenroe v Dromin-Athlacca, Saturday July 25 in Kilmallock at 7.00pm

Cappamore v Bruree, Sunday July 26 in Kilteely at 7.00pm

NICK GRENE LIMERICK IHC

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry, Saturday July 25 in Croagh at 7.00pm

Newcastle West v Knockaderry, Sunday July 26 in Quaid Park at 1.00pm

Pallasgreen v Tournafulla, Sunday July 26 in Bruff at 2.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Sunday July 26 in Croom at 7.00pm

WOODLANDS HOUSE HOTEL LIMERICK JAHC

St Kierans v Doon, Saturday July 25 in Clarina at 7.00pm

Askeaton v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Saturday July 25 in Mungret at 7.00pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Patrickswell, Saturday July 25 in Adare at 7.00pm

Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister, Saturday July 25 in Ballingarry at 7.00pm

Mungret St Pauls v Old Christians, Saturday July 25 in Claughaun at 7.00pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v Caherline, Sunday July 26 in Kilbreedy at 1.00pm

Monaleen v Templeglantine, Sunday July 26 in The Bog Garden at 1.00pm

Killeedy v Ballybricken-Bohermore, Sunday July 26 in Croagh at 1.00pm

Ahane v Monagea, Sunday July 26 in Adare at 1.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Claughaun, Sunday July 26 in Askeaton at 1.00pm

Garryspillane v Ballybrown, Sunday July 26 in Caherelly at 7.00pm

Rathkeale v Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Sunday July 26 in Knockaderry at 7.00pm