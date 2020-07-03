Pike Rovers bolster squad by signing Ireland international

PIKE Rovers have bolstered their squad ahead of the start of the new junior soccer season with the signing of Ireland junior international Danny O'Neill.

Defender O'Neill joins the Hoops from local junior soccer side, Geraldines, where he also played his schoolboy football.

The Ireland junior international had previously played with Janesboro where he enjoyed multiple Premier League successes and also won an Oscar Traynor Trophy title.

The experienced Robbie Williams and Brian O'Callaghan are set to begin their second season together in charge of Pike Rovers.

The Limerick District League confirmed last month that soccer will return for the 2020/21 season on Tuesday August 18, with friendly games to be allowed from July 18.

The news came as the government eased restrictions on sport, with soccer in Limerick originally pencilled in to return in October.