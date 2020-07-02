Live Sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV - Your guide to what is on and where

THURSDAY

Soccer
Sheff Utd V Spurs
Sky Sports 6pm

Soccer
Atlanta V Napoli
Premier Sport 6.30pm

Soccer
Man City V Liverpool
Sky Sports 8.15pm

Soccer
Roma V Udinese
Premier Sport 8.45pm

Soccer
Real Madrid V Getafe
LaLigaTV 9pm

FRIDAY

Golf
Rocket Mortgage
Sky Sports 11.30am

Motor Racing
Austrian Grand Prix
Sky Sports 2pm

Soccer
Portsmouth V Oxford
Sky Sports 5.30pm

Soccer
Fleetwood V Wycombe
Sky Sports 7.30pm

Soccer
Charlton V Millwall
Sky Sports 8.15pm

SATURDAY

Rugby
Highlanders V Crusaders
Sky Sports 8am

Golf
Rocket Mortgage
Sky Sports 1.30pm

Soccer
Man U V Bournemouth
BT Sport 3pm

Soccer
Wolves V Arsenal
Sky Sports 5.30pm

Soccer
Chelsea V Watford
Sky Sports 8pm

SUNDAY

Rugby
Chiefs V Hurricanes
Sky Sports 4.35am

Soccer
Burnley V Sheff Utd
Sky Sports 12noon

Soccer
Swansea V Sheff Wed
Sky Sports 12Noon

Soccer
Liverpool V Aston Villa
Sky Sports 5.30pm

Soccer
Southampton V Man City
BBC 7pm