Limerick Desmond League sides preparing for 2019/20 Cup competitions

With the Munster FA confirming that their competitions from the 2019-20 season are to resume, there are three big games ahead for Limerick Desmond League teams.

On the weekend of July 25/26, Ballingarry will be at home to Bridge United in the semi-finals of the Munster Youths Cup.

On Sunday, August 2 at 2pm, in Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Rathkeale will line up for the Munster League Champions Trophy Final against Killarney Celtic, winners in the 2011-12 season.

Also on the Bank Holiday weekend, Abbeyfeale United will be at home to Regional B or holders St. Michael’s in the quarter-finals of the Munster Junior Cup.