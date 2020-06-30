Limerick Racing Results: Monday June 29
The first race, The Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden was won by Inner Beauty the 5/2 second favourite, while the biggest winner of the day was Hisnameis Mrdevitt at 33/1 in the "The It`s Good To Be Back At Limerick Handicap"
For the full results click here:
Limerick Dates
Friday July 11: Flat
Thursday July 23: Evening - National Hunt
Friday September 11: Flat
Saturday October 10: Flat
Sunday October 11: Flat
Tuesday November 17: National Hunt
Tuesday December 1: National Hunt
Saturday December 26 to Tuesday December 29 :- Christmas Festival
