Revised draws made for 2020 Munster Minor hurling and football championships

Donn O'Sullivan

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Revised draws made for 2020 Munster Minor hurling and football championships

The revised draws for the 2020 Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling and Football Championships were made on Monday evening June 29.

 

The draws were as follows -

 

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship Draw

QF 1 - Kerry v Tipperary

QF 2 - Cork v Clare

SF 1 - Waterford v QF 1 winner

SF 2 - Limerick v QF 2 winner

 

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Draw

QF 1 - Clare v Tipperary

QF 2 - Limerick v Waterford

SF 1 - Kerry v Cork

SF 2 - QF 1 winner v QF 2 winner

 

Dates and venues to be confirmed in due course.

 

https://munster.gaa.ie/fixtures/minor/