Revised draws made for 2020 Munster Minor hurling and football championships
The revised draws for the 2020 Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling and Football Championships were made on Monday evening June 29.
The draws were as follows -
Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship Draw
QF 1 - Kerry v Tipperary
QF 2 - Cork v Clare
SF 1 - Waterford v QF 1 winner
SF 2 - Limerick v QF 2 winner
Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Draw
QF 1 - Clare v Tipperary
QF 2 - Limerick v Waterford
SF 1 - Kerry v Cork
SF 2 - QF 1 winner v QF 2 winner
Dates and venues to be confirmed in due course.
https://munster.gaa.ie/fixtures/minor/
