Munster duo continue to self-isolate as squad enter second week of training

The Munster senior squad are at the High Performance Centre in Limerick today to kick-off week two of training as they prepare for a return to Guinness PRO14 action in August, while Chris Cloete and CJ Stander are continuing to self-isolate for the mandatory 14-day period having arrived back in Ireland from South Africa last week.

Prior to their return last week, the squad had not been training together since March so their workload is being managed carefully.

Having trained in pods of seven players last week, the squad have been split into three groups this week with no more than 14 players in each group.

There will be no interaction with other groups. A one-way system is in use at the HPC and there are stringent hygiene measures in place.

Players will arrive, train and go home. There are no showers, changing room facilities, kitchen areas or video analysis rooms available.