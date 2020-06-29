Eight race card takes place at Limerick today
Limerick racecourse will host its third meeting since the reduction in restrictions, as an 8 race card takes place in Patrickswell this afternoon.
The first race of a flat, eight race card, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden, is off at 1.10pm, while the final race, the The Fedamore Handicap, is timed for 4.45pm. (See full race card here)
Limerick Dates
Monday June 29: Flat
Friday July 11: Flat
Thursday July 23: Evening - National Hunt
Friday September 11: Flat
Saturday October 10: Flat
Sunday October 11: Flat
Tuesday November 17: National Hunt
Tuesday December 1: National Hunt
Saturday December 26 to Tuesday December 29 :- Christmas Festival
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on