UEFA confirm Ireland's Nation's League soccer fixtures

UEFA have confirmed dates and kick-off times for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures under new manager Stephen Kenny in the autumn when Bulgaria, Finland and Wales will provide the opposition.

These games will be played alongside the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on October 8th and a potential play-off final against Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on November 12th.

The Ireland boss will kick-off his senior managerial reign with a visit to Sofia to play Bulgaria in Group B4 of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, September 3rd with a 7.45pm kick-off, Irish time. Finland will provide the opposition for Stephen’s home bow on Sunday, September 6th, with a 5pm kick-off, Irish time.

Slovakia will host Ireland in the Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final on Thursday, October 8th at 7.45pm Irish time before Ireland entertain Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, October 11th at 2pm local time. Finland will provide the opposition in Helsinki on Wednesday, October 14th at 5pm Irish time.

Stephen Kenny will bring Ireland to Wales for their penultimate Nations League group game on Sunday, November 15th with a 5pm kick-off while Bulgaria will visit Dublin 4 on Wednesday, November 18th for a 7.45pm kick-off, Irish time.



IRELAND’S UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

(All times Irish times)

Thursday, September 3rd

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Sunday, September 6th

Republic of Ireland vs Finland (5pm)

Sunday, October 11th

Republic of Ireland vs Wales (2pm)

Wednesday, October 14th

Finland vs Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Sunday, November 15th

Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Wednesday, November 18th

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria (7:45pm)