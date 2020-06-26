BREAKING: Limerick drawn against neighbours in new look 2020 Munster hurling championship

The Limerick senior hurlers have been drawn to face Clare in the quarter final of this season's new look Munster Championship. The tie, to take place on the weekend of October 25/25, is a meeting of the current Munster champions Limerick and near neighbours Clare. The game will also double up as the National hurling league final, following the decision to halt same due to Covid-19.

QF - 24/10 or 25/10



SF - 31/10 or 1/11



SF - 31/10 or 1/11



Final



14/11 or 15/11

Liam Mac Carthy Hurling Championship to revert to straight knock out provincial championship – 2 Round back door with All-Ireland Quarter finals.

Knock-out Hurling Championships Leinster & Munster

Format;

1 x Provincial Quarter Final, 2 x Semi Finals, Provincial Finals (Draw specifics to be confirmed by the Provinces)

Qualifiers:

RD1 DRAW

6 teams that do not make the Provincial Finals placed in a draw

First 4 teams drawn meet in Rd1; These to include BOTH defeated Provincial Quarter finalists.

Bowl 1 – Leinster Teams – Bowl 2 Munster Teams

2 Leinster drawn to play 2 Munster; (1 Leinster & 1 Munster receive bye to Rd 2)

RD2 DRAW

2 Bye Teams plus 2 Rd 1 winners in a bowl

2 fixtures drawn – subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

Bowl 1 – Beaten Provincial Finalists; Bowl 2 – Rd 2 Winners

2 fixtures drawn – subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS – Subject to beaten provincial finalists not meeting the Provincial Champions from their province; and also subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

All-Ireland Semi-Finals and All-Ireland Final

For the full break down of fixtures, click here: