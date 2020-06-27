Dates confirmed for Ireland U-21 qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Under-21s have had their remaining UEFA U-21 European Championships qualifiers confirmed. Jim Crawford's side will face Slovenia in an international friendly before their three remaining Group One fixtures.

Ireland are currently top of their qualifying group having only suffered one defeat in seven matches so far, three points ahead of second-placed Italy.

Ahead of the qualifiers, Jim Crawford will take charge of his first match as U-21 Head Coach when Ireland travel to Slovenia on Monday, September 7 for an international friendly.

In October, Ireland will face Italy in a huge game at the top of the group on Tuesday, October 13 before the remaining two fixtures in November. Ireland will welcome Iceland on Thursday, November 12 before travelling to Luxembourg for the final group game on Tuesday, November 17.

Kick-off times and locations will be confirmed at a later date.

Ireland U-21 Fixtures - 2020

07/09 - Slovenia v Ireland - International Friendly

13/10 - Italy v Ireland - U-21 European Championships Qualifier

12/11 - Ireland v Iceland - U-21 European Championships Qualifier

17/11 - Luxembourg v Ireland - U-21 European Championships Qualifier