All-Ireland winner gives Limerick care centre a lockdown boost

ALL-Ireland winning Galway hurler Joe Canning has given Milford Care Centre a timely funding boost.

Centre-forward Canning owns the Camile Thai franchise at the Parkway Retail Park in the Dublin Road.

To mark the restaurant’s fourth year trading, he donated €2 for every take-out order last week to Milford, which provides specialist palliative care and older persons services in the region. The Portumna man was himself on hand to present a cheque for €1,600 to Melissa Purcell of the centre’s fundraising department.

“Obviously in the times we are in with the lockdown, it’s very hard for places like Milford to raise funds to look after people. We thought, what better opportunity to support them, and support someone local in the area around us,” Joe told LeaderSport, “They do some great work. Any little bit we can help them with, we are very forthcoming in trying to help them out.”

While many restaurants have closed due to the coronavirus, Camile Thai has continued to open for take-aways, with Joe paying tribute to his loyal customer base from Castletroy and further afield.​

He’s hoping the restaurant will re-open for walk-ins in line with the relaxation of the lockdown next Monday, June 29.

“It's a small enough area, but we will be mapping it out to keep social distancing in there. Hopefully it'll come down to one metre.

“But if it's two metres, we will work with that and get on,” he explained.

Away from the restaurant, Joe – a five time All-Star winner – has just started getting back to small group training, with the hope of taking to the field again in the not too distant future.

“We’ve just been doing our own gym work and the running as much as we can for the last number of months.

“It's been difficult with every place closed down. But we've been getting programmes. We are back doing a little bit over the next few weeks. I was back with the club last week. We've been meeting up in groups of fours and fives,” he explained.

The routine of having something every day, especially during the summer is something he’s missed the most.

He said: “It’s been strange, but it all seems to be all back in place. And we have goals and matches to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead. So it's all good again.”

Asked how he sees the 2020 season playing out, he said: “Everything is changing even from week-to-week and day-to-day. Like everyone else, we are just following the advice from government, and hoping to get back soon.” said the member of Limerick man Shane O'Neill's Galway panel.

