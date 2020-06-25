Live Sport on TV this weekend
Live Sport on TV - Your one stop shop for TV this week
Friday
09:00 Rugby League NRL - Melbourne Storm v New Zealand Warriors Sky Sports Arena
10:45 Horse Racing FRA - Clairefontaine Sky Sports Racing
10:50 Australian Rules AFL - GWS v Collingwood BT Sport 1
10:55 Rugby League NRL - Sydney Roosters v St George/Illa Dragons Sky Sports Arena
11:30 Golf - Travelers Championship 2020 Sky Sports Golf 11:30 - 20:00 Sky Sports Main Event 20:00 - 23:00
13:00 Snooker Tour Championship 2020 ITV 4 13:00 - 23:00
14:00 Tennis Battle of the Brits 2020 Amazon Prime 14:00 - 21:30
19:45 Soccer English Championship - Brentford v West Brom Sky Sports Football Sky Sports Main Event
20:45 Soccer Italian Soccer - Serie A - Juventus v Lecce Premier Sports 1
Saturday
04:45 Australian Rules AFL - Port Adelaide v West Coast BT Sport 1
06:00 Rugby League NRL - North Queensland Cowboys v Newcastle Knights Sky Sports Arena
08:05 Rugby Union Super Rugby Aotearoa - Blues v Highlanders Sky Sports Action Sky Sports Main Event
08:30 Rugby League NRL - Brisbane Broncos v Gold Coast Titans Sky Sports Arena
10:35 Rugby League NRL - Parramatta Eels v Canberra Raiders Sky Sports Arena
10:40 Australian Rules AFL - Essendon v Carlton BT Sport 2
12:45 Golf - Travelers Championship 2020 Sky Sports Golf 12:45 - 18:00 Sky Sports Main Event 20:00 - 23:00
15:00 Soccer English Championship - Leeds v Fulham Sky Sports Football Sky Sports Main Event
16:45 Horse Racing IRE - Curragh Racing TV
17:30 Soccer English FA Cup - Norwich v Man Utd BBC One
20:45 Soccer Italian Soccer - Serie A - Lazio v Fiorentina Premier Sports 1
Sunday
04:35 Rugby Union Super Rugby Aotearoa - Crusaders v Chiefs Sky Sports Action Sky Sports Main Event
07:05 Rugby League NRL - Manly Sea Eagles v Cronulla Sharks Sky Sports Arena
09:05 Australian Rules AFL - Hawthorn v North Melbourne BT Sport 1
09:30 Rugby League NRL - Canterbury Bulldogs v Wests Tigers Sky Sports Arena
12:00 Soccer English Championship - Bristol City v Sheff Wed Sky Sports Football Sky Sports Main Event
12:15 Horse Racing Horse Racing - Windsor Sky Sports Racing ITV 4
12:25 Horse Racing FRA - Saint Cloud Sky Sports Racing
12:45 Golf - Travelers Championship 2020 Sky Sports Golf 12:45 - 18:00 Sky Sports Main Event 20:00 - 23:00
13:00 Soccer English FA Cup - Sheff Utd v Arsenal BT Sport 1
14:00 Horse Racing IRE - Curragh Racing TV ITV 4
14:15 Soccer English Championship - Nottm Forest v Huddersfield Sky Sports Football Sky Sports Main Event
16:00 Soccer English FA Cup - Leicester v Chelsea BT Sport 1
16:15 Soccer Italian Soccer - Serie A - AC Milan v Roma Premier Sports 1
16:30 Soccer English Premier League - Watford v Southampton Pick, Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
20:45 Soccer Italian Soccer - Serie A - Parma v Inter Premier Sports 1
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on