Limerick people encouraged to 'Get Active' this Sunday

The people of Limerick are being set a challenge to be active this Sunday June 28 as part of the Sport Ireland National BeActive Day.

Limerick Sports Partnership and the other 28 Local Sports Partnerships around the country are coming together to celebrate a day of physical activity and sport and want you to join in and be active. The Local Sports Partnerships have developed a printable list of games and activities to give you some inspiration for National Be Active Day.

All the games are fully adaptive for people of all abilities and skill levels, accompanied by suggestions to make them harder or easier.

International guidelines recommend children are active for at least 60 minutes a day and adults for 30 minutes a day, National BeActive Day is a fun and inclusive way of getting in your daily physical activity. There is a game for everyone! Simply print out the games or display them on your phone and be active.

Or why not get creative and create your own games, activities or challenges?

Launching the event, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy encouraged as many people as possible to take part. “The last few months have been very difficult for people but it has been highly encouraging to see people look after their own health and well-being through taking part in regular sport and physical activity. Research has shown that unprecedented numbers of people are out walking and cycling, which is great to see. As we begin to come out of the restrictions, I think it is more important than ever that we continue to exercise and be physically active every day. I am really looking forward to National BeActive Day and challenge you all to get active, pick a new activity or sport and enjoy it,” he said.

Phelim Macken, Limerick Sports Partnership Coordinator added: “National BeActive Day is an opportunity to get everyone in the household up and active. You can do it just for fun or add a competitive element by keeping scores or splitting in to teams. No matter what you do, we encourage you to be active and have some fun, and let’s make Limerick the most active county this weekend!”

If you are not on social media, you can email a photo or video of your activity to pmacken@limericksports.ie to be in with a chance of winning a prize!

For more information on the home sports day visit here: or the Limerick Sports Partnership website on limericksports.ie.