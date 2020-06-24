Lack of Limerick players in academy not a negative for Munster's Rugby Ian Flanagan

“We want Munster to be visible and relevant everywhere in Munster as much as we can,” the words of Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan when asked about the lack of Limerick rugby players in the province's academy. (Now standing at one - Paddy Kelly)

Flanagan admitted he’s not concerned about the lack of Limerick players in their academy at present, instead he spoke about the way the academy recruits are brought in and that the lack of a Limerick player does not necessarily reflect the stand of Limerick rugby as a whole.

“Rugby in Limerick is as strong as it ever was but we are absolutely seeing it as a positive that in addition to our strong Limerick base that we’re finding genuinely talented players [from elsewhere] to come into our academy. Obviously we have a limited number of slots in the academy and who we recruit depends very much on our long-term depth chart and talent succession planning, but we’re very clear that we’re finding players with the potential to wear the senior red shirt, and hopefully the green shirt of Ireland, in other parts of the province.

“We see that as a huge plus for the overall strength of rugby in the province and for the overall strength of Munster.”

