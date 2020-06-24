Dates confirmed for resumption of Munster Junior Cup soccer

The dates have been confirmed for the 2019/20 season. The competition was suspended due to the Covid-19 precautions, leaving a couple of rounds to be play ahead of the quarter finals.

Limerick's Regional B are set for their meeting with Munster giants St Michael's on Sunday July 26. The quarter finals have been penciled in for August 2, which will see Abbeyfeale face the winners of the above tie.

The semi Finals which already includes Limerick's Fairview Rangers and Aisling Annacotty to be played August 9. The final to be played August 16.