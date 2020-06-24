Camogie association confirm 2020 season window

The Camogie Association have this week reviewed the National Fixtures Schedule, accounting for the significantly reduced time available for competitive fixtures at club and County levels. While some championships will continue as 'normal' in a shorter window, the All-Ireland minor series, which has already seen action in 2020 has been cancelled. See below for the key changes.

The 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will take place between October – December 2020. The exact format and dates of these competitions will be finalised in the coming weeks. The competitions will begin on a round-robin basis with increased groups before progressing to the knockout stages. There will be no automatic promotion/relegation in the 2020 All-Ireland Championships.

The 2020 All-Ireland Under 16 Championships will take place between October – December 2020. The exact format and dates of these competitions will be finalised in the coming weeks.

The 2020/2021 AIB All-Ireland Club Championships will proceed as normal but with a revised calendar that will run into 2021. The exact format and dates of these competitions will be finalised in the coming weeks.

The 2020 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues which began in February have now been cancelled. (Limerick's senior side had defeated Dublin and Lost to Tipperary in this season's version, while the intermediates, in Division 3, where unbeaten)

The 2020 Tesco All-Ireland Minor Championships which began in February have now been cancelled. Minor competitions will take place however on a provincial basis in 2020. (Limerick had defeated Derry in their B championship opener)

The National Competitions Management Committee will confirm competition entries for all competitions in the coming weeks.

The Association is continuing to work through options regarding underage structures and initiatives in 2020 and will provide an update on this in the coming weeks.



"The Association wishes to acknowledge that the cancellation of many competitions is of great disappointment to those involved however due to these unprecedented times many such difficult decisions have had to be made. The health and safety of our members is of paramount importance and the ‘Safe Return to Gaelic Games’ plan offers a route back to activity, subject to the government timelines being achieved in the weeks and months ahead. We thank all of our members for their continued co-operation and support throughout this process.

We also wish to sincerely thank all of our competition sponsors for their support and understanding during this period and regarding the significant changes to this year’s calendar and competitions."

All dates and details are subject to change based on the latest advice from the Government Health Authorities and we will update our plans accordingly should this arise.