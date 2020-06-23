Racing Results: Limerick Monday June 22
Happier times, Limerick Racecourse, with a crowd. Yesterday's meet was behind closed doors
National Hunt racing returned to Limerick Racecourse yesterday in the second meeting at the Patrickswell course since restrictions were lifted.
The first race, the "The Well Done To All Frontline Staff From Limerick Racecourse Maiden Hurdle (Div 1)" was won by JP McManus owned Filon D'oudairies at a price of 4/1, while the biggest win of the evening meet was by Dame De Ruban, who won the "The Adare Mares Maiden Hurdle" at 6.10pm at a price of 40/1 - We hope you were on it.
Limerick Dates
Monday June 29: Flat
Friday July 11: Flat
Thursday July 23: Evening - National Hunt
Friday September 11: Flat
Saturday October 10: Flat
Sunday October 11: Flat
Tuesday November 17: National Hunt
Tuesday December 1: National Hunt
Saturday December 26 to Tuesday December 29 :- Christmas Festival
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on