Racing Results: Limerick Monday June 22

National Hunt racing returned to Limerick Racecourse yesterday in the second meeting at the Patrickswell course since restrictions were lifted.

The first race, the "The Well Done To All Frontline Staff From Limerick Racecourse Maiden Hurdle (Div 1)" was won by JP McManus owned Filon D'oudairies at a price of 4/1, while the biggest win of the evening meet was by Dame De Ruban, who won the "The Adare Mares Maiden Hurdle" at 6.10pm at a price of 40/1 - We hope you were on it.

Limerick Dates

Monday June 29: Flat

Friday July 11: Flat

Thursday July 23: Evening - National Hunt

Friday September 11: Flat

Saturday October 10: Flat

Sunday October 11: Flat

Tuesday November 17: National Hunt

Tuesday December 1: National Hunt

Saturday December 26 to Tuesday December 29 :- Christmas Festival