Munster Rugby players given green light to return to training

The Munster Rugby squad can begin training at their High Performance Centre in UL tomorrow, Monday June 22, as the IRFU have confirmed that the first phase of PCR testing produced zero positive results.

In total 140 players and staff were tested on Wednesday June 18 in Leinster and Munster.

The PCR testing was carried out by Cork based company Advanced Medical Services on behalf of the IRFU. The staff and players have been cleared to access their respective High Performance Centres from Monday 22nd June.

The second phase of PCR testing will commence with players and staff from Connacht and Ulster this coming week.