Limerick Racecourse set for second meeting since lockdown

Limerick Racecourse will host its second meeting since lockdown today, Monday June 22. The first race, the "The Well Done To All Frontline Staff From Limerick Racecourse Maiden Hurdle" will be off at 4.10pm, fronting an 8 race card of National Hunt racing. See full race card here:

The last race is off at 7.45pm, with the going listed as 'Good' following 6mm of rain on Saturday night. Risk of localised showers prior to racing.

Limerick Dates

Monday June 22 Evening: National Hunt

Monday June 29: Flat

Friday July 11: Flat

Thursday July 23: Evening - National Hunt

Friday September 11: Flat

Saturday October 10: Flat

Sunday October 11: Flat

Tuesday November 17: National Hunt

Tuesday December 1: National Hunt

Saturday December 26 to Tuesday December 29 :- Christmas Festival