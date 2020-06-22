Limerick Racecourse set for second meeting since lockdown
Limerick Racecourse will host its second meeting since lockdown today, Monday June 22. The first race, the "The Well Done To All Frontline Staff From Limerick Racecourse Maiden Hurdle" will be off at 4.10pm, fronting an 8 race card of National Hunt racing. See full race card here:
The last race is off at 7.45pm, with the going listed as 'Good' following 6mm of rain on Saturday night. Risk of localised showers prior to racing.
Limerick Dates
Monday June 22 Evening: National Hunt
Monday June 29: Flat
Friday July 11: Flat
Thursday July 23: Evening - National Hunt
Friday September 11: Flat
Saturday October 10: Flat
Sunday October 11: Flat
Tuesday November 17: National Hunt
Tuesday December 1: National Hunt
Saturday December 26 to Tuesday December 29 :- Christmas Festival
