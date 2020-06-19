BREAKING: Taoiseach confirms Sport to return June 29

In his address to the nation this evening Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that Sport, as we know it, can return to action on June 29.

All sporting activities can recommence for adults and children, with very limited numbers of spectators. Phase 3 will also see 50 people allowed to gather indoors, and 200 outdoors. Phase 4 means 100 people can gather indoors, and 500 outdoors.

There is expected to be a separate Government briefing on Sport in general later this evening, but the return to action for Limerick sporting clubs has most certainly opened earlier than expected.

More to follow.