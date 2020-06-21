Munster Rugby look to build on brand as they enter the World of E-Sports

THE League of Legends. Mention that to the majority of Munster Rugby fans and they would be forgiven for thinking it was a round robin series between Peter Clohessy, Paul O'Connell and Ronan O'Gara, but no, it is a game, played by millions, it is bigger than rugby.

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game. Developed and published by Riot Games, the game is operable on Microsoft Windows and MacOS.

It is a team-based strategy game where two teams of five ‘champions’ face off to destroy the other’s base, with a typical match lasting anywhere between 20 minutes to an hour.

The game has an active player base of over 80 million monthly players, while the 2019 League of Legends World Championship was viewed by over 100 million people worldwide.

Viewing the above numbers it is easy to see what Munster Rugby and Phelan Gaming have entered into a partnership.

Enda Lynch, Munster Rugby Head of Enterprise explained,

“The World of Esports is growing every second of every day. I had seen from recent trips to America that franchises like the New York Mets and the Giants were looking at esports and targeting the demographics in that sector.

“Rugby audiences and TV viewers are of a certain age and to help grow the brand of Munster Rugby across the globe, to new demographics, we are delighted to partner with Phelan Gaming for this exciting new venture”

Munster Rugby may be known to many worldwide for their endeavours on the field, but the new audiences are learning about them for the first time.

“CEO of Munster Rugby Gaming, Ciarán Walsh, a former student of Griffith College Limerick, admitted that even in the early stages of the partnership, people from the gaming world are asking about Munster Rugby, the team.

“It is weird for me, as a long time Munster fan, to have people come up to me and say, oh, ye have a rugby team too.

“We are delighted to partner with Munster Rugby for this journey and hope that the fans get involved in what is set to be a very exciting season.”

NLC Fixtures:

June 23rd – Fnatic Rising v Munster Rugby Gaming, 21:00

June 30th – Barrage Esports v Munster Rugby Gaming, 19:00