WATCH: Pallasgreen GAA Club goes on a Munster Championship trip

IF ONLY we were heading off to the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh but Pallasgreen GAA Club have come up with the next best thing.

This weekend – Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21 – the club is asking all members along with the local community to complete a 5km run, walk or cycle in your own locality.

They will cover the distance from Pallasgreen to each of the six county grounds in Munster and back home again over the two days. That is a total of 1,000kms approximately.

They are calling it Pallasgreen GAA's Munster Championship Journey.

As with a lot of clubs, the early curtailment of the season meant a loss of revenue from their club lotto, Club Limerick Draw, and the hire of their astro pitch.

In order to complete outstanding works and keep up with ongoing maintenance of the pitch area, Pallasgreen GAA Club came up with this fun idea. But despite their own funding shortfall they are generously giving 50% of all monies raised to Milford Hospice. Their own club man and Limerick hurlers’ kitman Ger O’Connell featured in the hugely successful Limerick GAA Hit the Woah campaign for Milford.

Search Pallasgreen GAA Munster Championship Journey to find the Go Fund Me page to donate. The page also features a superb video made by local photographer Diarmuid Greene.

