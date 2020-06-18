Racing Results from Limerick Wednesday June 17
Racing returned to Limerick yesterday evening, with a seven race flat card, behind closed doors at Greenmount. The results of the races are below, including a 50/1 winner of the second race. The next racing at Limerick takes place on Monday June 22, an evening meeting of National Hunt racing.
16:20
The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden
1st Eden Quay 9/2 2Fav
2nd Glow Worm 9/1
3rd Musical Rue 11/1
4th Nawafeth (USA) 8/15 Fav
6 ran Race Time: 1:26.10
16:55
The Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C & G) Maiden
1st Soaring Monarch 50/1
2nd Stalingrad (GB) 7/4 Fav
3rd Lake Sand 7/2
4th War Leader (USA) 9/4 2Fav
17:30
The Well Done To All Frontline Staff From Limerick Racecourse Handicap
1st Half Nutz 4/1 2Fav
2nd Funny Little Ways 7/2 Fav
3rd Amelia Jane 14/1
4th Eglish (GB) 16/1
18:05
The Limerick Race
1st Laugh A Minute (GB) 11/2
2nd Rhydwyn 20/1
3rd San Andreas 4/1
4th No Needs Never 5/2 2Fav
18:35
The It`s Good To Be Back At Limerick Racecourse Handicap
1st Global Pass (GB) 9/2
2nd Han Solo (GB) 20/1
3rd Kinch 7/1
4th Mulzamm 4/1 JtFav
19:05
The Martin Molony Stakes (Listed)
1st Oriental Eagle (GER) 18/1
2nd Pondus (GB) 5/2 2Fav
3rd Bold Approach 10/1
4th Long Arm 15/2
19:35
The Patrickswell Maiden
1st Shanroe (GB) 11/1
2nd Rasiym (FR) 9/1
3rd Rayounpour 3/1 2Fav
4th Thosedaysaregone 10/1
