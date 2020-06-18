Racing Results from Limerick Wednesday June 17

Racing returned to Limerick yesterday evening, with a seven race flat card, behind closed doors at Greenmount. The results of the races are below, including a 50/1 winner of the second race. The next racing at Limerick takes place on Monday June 22, an evening meeting of National Hunt racing.

16:20

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden



1st Eden Quay 9/2 2Fav

2nd Glow Worm 9/1

3rd Musical Rue 11/1

4th Nawafeth (USA) 8/15 Fav



6 ran Race Time: 1:26.10

16:55

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C & G) Maiden

1st Soaring Monarch 50/1

2nd Stalingrad (GB) 7/4 Fav

3rd Lake Sand 7/2

4th War Leader (USA) 9/4 2Fav

17:30

The Well Done To All Frontline Staff From Limerick Racecourse Handicap

1st Half Nutz 4/1 2Fav

2nd Funny Little Ways 7/2 Fav

3rd Amelia Jane 14/1

4th Eglish (GB) 16/1

18:05

The Limerick Race

1st Laugh A Minute (GB) 11/2

2nd Rhydwyn 20/1

3rd San Andreas 4/1

4th No Needs Never 5/2 2Fav

18:35

The It`s Good To Be Back At Limerick Racecourse Handicap

1st Global Pass (GB) 9/2

2nd Han Solo (GB) 20/1

3rd Kinch 7/1

4th Mulzamm 4/1 JtFav



19:05

The Martin Molony Stakes (Listed)

1st Oriental Eagle (GER) 18/1

2nd Pondus (GB) 5/2 2Fav

3rd Bold Approach 10/1

4th Long Arm 15/2

19:35

The Patrickswell Maiden

1st Shanroe (GB) 11/1

2nd Rasiym (FR) 9/1

3rd Rayounpour 3/1 2Fav

4th Thosedaysaregone 10/1