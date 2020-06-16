Horse Racing returns to Limerick Racecourse this Wednesday, with a seven race meeting starting at 4.20pm with the final race pencilled in for 7.35pm.

The meeting will be ‘behind closed doors’ much like the last event held at the stadium, back in March.

A week extension to the Flat turf season and the confirmation of 14 dates for Limerick Racecourse were among the changes to the fixture list announced by HRI for the remainder of 2020, with a new schedule published for August through to December.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Horse Racing Ireland confirmed, following 12mm of rain and watering since entries, the ground (Wednesday) is now good to firm, good in places.

With Monday set to be mainly dry, there is also little risk of rain on Tuesday.

With risk of further rain Wednesday, those at the racecourse are monitoring the situation regarding further watering.

Limerick Dates

Wednesday June 17: Evening - Flat

Monday June 22 Evening: National Hunt

Monday June 29: Flat

Friday July 11: Flat

Thursday July 23: Evening - National Hunt

Friday September 11: Flat

Saturday October 10: Flat

Sunday October 11: Flat

Tuesday November 17: National Hunt

Tuesday December 1: National Hunt

Saturday December 26 to Tuesday December 29 :- Christmas Festival

Meanwhile, Limerick's Billy Lee rode the easiest winner of the day at Leopardstown last Tuesday.

He partnered the Andy Oliver-trained Confidence High to a three and a half-length success in the 7f Leopardstown Handicap, while Chris Hayes won the Leopardstown Handicap on the Pater Fahey-trained Palabres.