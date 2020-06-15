TV interest in Limerick GAA club championship

AS the Limerick County Board and clubs in the county prepare for a ‘new look’ championship format for the truncated 2020 season, the Limerick Leader understands that both TG4 and RTE Sport are interested in showing action from the Limerick Senior hurling championship upon its return.

Much like last season, both organisations are looking to air hurling and football action from club competitions around the nation.

Limerick's hurling championship has proven popular in recent seasons with the TV networks.

The 2018 All-Ireland championship winning stars are believed to be a popular draw for TV viewers, building on from Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock's recent ‘out of county’ successes, the Limerick hurling championship is very much of interest to fans near and wide.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan also confirmed this week, to the Irish Examiner, that some games in the hurling and football championship will be streamed online, meaning even more eyes will be on the local competitions than ever before.

“We have asked for expressions of interest over the last few weeks with regard to live streaming”

“We have received a number of expressions of interest to live stream our games. We will certainly be taking up that option,” Cregan admitted.

The 11-week window (July 31-October 11) handed down by Croke Park means the Limerick senior championships will be shorter than normal, but the County board hope to give everyone at least two games in each tier.

If approved this week, it could take just five weeks to complete the club season.