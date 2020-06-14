Keith Earls donates jersey in aid of Thomond RFC fundraiser

Thomond RFC, much like many Limerick sporting clubs, have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover costs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eddie Hughes, the current president of the Junior Club, admitted in a statement on the fundraising page (click here) that "With the clubhouse and bar closed and with our club lotto also out of action our two main revenue streams are closed and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. This leaves the club in a very difficult position as we are facing significant costs during the off-season"

The club this week, who have already received over €9,000 in donations, have been given an additional boost, thanks for former under age star Keith Earls.

The Ireland star has kindly donated a signed jersey, for one lucky person who has contributed to the Appeal, to win. A draw will take place during the Treaty Celts online music session on Friday June 19.

"Every single donation no matter how small will make a difference and you will see a tangible return for your investment. That is what is unique about this appeal, we are not simply asking you for a donation, we are asking you to be part of the project and you can come down here in September when the works are being carried out, safe in the knowledge that you helped. You can stand back and say I was part of that. So please let’s get started straight away, whether you’re in Melbourne or Moyross, we’re all in this together and I have faith and confidence in the extended Thomond community not only to meet this challenge head-on, but in true blue fashion to surpass it." Hughes added.