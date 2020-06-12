Limerick soccer club's 'Quarantash' shines a light on heroes

ONE OF THE first fundraisers to support our frontline heroes was Kicornan AFC’s Quarantash for UHL.

They grew their moustaches to raise funds for those working in UHL. Their Go Fund Me page target of €5,000 has been smashed by almost €500.

Kilcornan AFC PRO Brian O’Shaughnessy said they wish to thank everyone who has supported their efforts to help Limerick’s frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

“We are delighted to see the support of the people of Kilcornan and surrounding areas who have kindly contributed to our fundraising efforts and we are extremely grateful.

“After running for eight weeks the club members were sporting some very interesting facial hair. It will came as a relief to see some well known faces return to their normal clean shaven look,” smiled Brian.

They asked staff in UHL what they needed. One of the biggest donations of equipment was ‘walkie talkies’. The first batch proved to be such a success that another larger batch was delivered at the request of the hospital staff.

One nurse, speaking to captain Kenneth O’Donoghue and manager Gary Manning, told them how they have “reduced the risk of staff contracting the virus massively”.

“To hear that the money we have raised has been able to provide something with such a benefit has been fantastic,” said Brian.

Other two-way communication equipment, mini toiletries and lots and lots of food was also delivered.

“To be able to provide something as simple as the food has been great as it has hopefully lifted spirits in the hospital to show that they are not fighting this alone,” said Brian on behalf of all in Kilcornan AFC.

See Kilcornan AFC social media pages for more photos and the GoFundMe fundraising page is still open – search Quarantash for UHL