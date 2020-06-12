Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

Abbey Sarsfields

Membership : Membership is now available to purchase online, the categories are as follows: Full €50, Family €60, Juvenile €25, Social €35 and to celebrate the clubs 25thAnniversary Life Membership €250 for more see www.klubfunder.com

Calendar 2021 : Advertisements for our 2021 are now available, the cost of a small advertisement is €50 and a large is €100.

Future Stars : Abbey Sarsfields recently established the Future Stars Academy with the intention of introducing Gaelic Games to all children in local primary schools, after 6 months of coaching in schools it was so encouraging to see such a good turnout for the inaugural session with over 40 children registered by early March, it was a very enjoyable evening for all involved.

Action will resume when safe to do so, please check out our club social media or abbeysarsfields.com for up to date information on dates of return. An old Irish seanfhocal springs to mind; "Mol an oige agus tiocfaidh si''.

Junior Football : It looks like there could be light at the end of the tunnel as local GAA looks set to resume in the near future.

Abbey Sarsfields are looking forward to playing in the junior football championship this year and are currently recruiting players. Anyone interested in playing is asked to contact the club secretary secretary.abbeysarsfields.limerick@gaa.ie

Ahane

GAA Road Map to Reopening : On behalf of the club we want to thank all our members and the wider community for their support and cooperation over the past number of months, it has been greatly appreciated.

We are so looking forward to getting back out on the field and playing, however please respect all the guidelines that are still in place so that we can continue with the reopening and continue to move forward.

Ball Wall AstroTurf Surface : We are delighted to tell you all that our AstroTurf surface on our ball wall was completed last week! The completion of the ball wall with the AstroTurf surface would not have been possible without the hard work put in by all those who were involved in the OsKaRs fundraiser last November. It was money well earned and well spent to improve our facilities.

Ballysteen

Brian Neville RIP: Ballysteen GAA Club and its members send its deepest sympathy to the Neville Family on the death of Brian Neville RIP. Brian won a West and county junior football championship with Ballysteen in 1961. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Service to the Elderly : Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

Blackrock

Roadmap: As we welcome a release of the restrictions from Covid 19, we look forward to the road map set out by the GAA for training matches etc for all ages of the club. We will have information during the week as to how we will proceed.

Please see facebook, the Blackrock website and next weeks notes in the papers for more information. We hope to have the walking track and the club lotto up and running shortly. We hope to see ye all soon.

Caherline

CLUB ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: With the restrictions still in place, all club activities are still on hold. There is some light at the end of the tunnel going by recent Croke Park announcements. On June 29th, all pitches are scheduled to re-open for small training groups.

As we get updates from our County Board, we'll post them on our social media. ​

GAA WEBINARS: Limerick Gaa have announced a number of great webinars taking place in June and into July, ending with a Q&A session with John Kiely on July 1st at 7pm. Check out our Facebook page for all the details & the link to register.​

AWARD 1 COURSE: Limerick Gaa are organising an Award 1 hurling workshop/course. The course will run via online webinars through learning.gaa.ie (there will be 4 face to face sessions that will have to be completed at later dates). The first session takes place this​ coming Friday from 7pm - 8:30pm. All details available on our Facebook page.

CÚL CAMP: We've been notified that the first 3 weeks of the 2020 Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps have been cancelled, which unfortunately means our one has been called off.

Crecora-Manister

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Deirdre Clarke, winner of €100 in the June edition of the Club Limerick Draw.

COVID 19 GUIDANCE: Following government and Croke Park updates, we hope to open our pitches with non-contact small group activity when phase 3 of lifting restrictions is implemented. Phase 4 on July 20th will see a return to contact training with temperature checks and health questionnaires, while club competitions are to restart on July 31st. This is a hugely positive step in returning to a degree of normality and hopefully virus cases will remain low and under control for the safety of all.

Dromin-Athlacca

Thanks: Dromin Athlacca GAA Committee would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported our club in recent times. COVID 19 Global Pandemic has been a challenge and stressful time for us all. Due to everyones committement to adhering to Guidelines of Social Distancing and handwashing progress has been made in the fight against Covid 19 and that Phase 2 has now commenced.

Congrats: The Club would like to Congratulate the Limerick Senior and Under 20 hurling panel on their recent fundraiser for Milford Hospice. Their efforts at “ Hit the Woah” not only entertained us all but also rasised over 28,000e for this very worthy cause.

Fedamore

Lotto: Our lotto returned Monday night as we held our draw that was originally due to take place on March 16. The numbers drawn were 5, 14, 18 and 27. There was no winner.

Tickets can be purchased on Sunday nights, 8pm at the community centre also. Thanks to all our lotto sellers and supporters for all your patience for the past few months. We will be in contact with those on Direct Debit in the coming days.

Work: We are delighted to see work done in the pitch and facilities over the past few weeks. New drainage, perimeter, painting and maintenance all carried out with more development work in the near future.

Membership: Membership is open once again until the end of June. All players must have membership paid before returning to playing field.

Playing adult €40, student €25, Family €80 (Includes two adults and up to four children), Nonplaying adult/social €30. We now have special Club Limerick Development Draw deals. Adult membership €100 (Includes 1 adult Fedamore GAA membership and 1 years Limerick club development draw entry. As the Limerick club development is €100 there is a saving here of €30. Limerick club development family deal also available for €150 which offers a saving of €30 also. Membership can be paid to Eoghan Hurley, Padraig Kelleher, Kevin Power or any committee member.

We are delighted to see the return to play guidelines published by Croke Park and look forward to getting back to the fields in late June.

Thanks: to all the club volunteers that helped out over the past few months during lockdown.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted.

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Contact Geraldine on 0876357058 for drop off details. Thank you

Healthy Club Step Challenge: Started Wednesday 3rd June 2020, thank you to all who are taking part. Keep the steps up, you all are doing great. Don’t forget to sync your step to the app for them to be registered.

Stay local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.



Kilteely-Dromkeen

Re-Commencement of GAA Activities : Following the GAA announcement on Friday the following is a roadmap of the return to play and train dates: 8 June - Designated walking tracks may re-open 29 June - All GAA pitches to re-open, small group training for adults and juvenile teams 20 July - Collective outdoor training can resume, Covid Supervisors required to check temperatures and Health Questionnaires must be recorded before entry to grounds 31 July -

Please be assured that the Club are always available to help people during these uncertain times. We have have an army of volunteers willing and ready to help, please contact Noel O Dea 0876278022 or Robert Holmes 0878131360.

Monaleen

UPDATE: Monaleen GAA Club officers are currently reviewing the GAA document setting out terms and requirements for a return to play. While Public Health advises that outdoor sports recommenced on June 8, this is not the GAA position.

Non-contact training may recommence on June 29, subject to the GAA giving a final go ahead, and reinstating player insurance, in groups of 10 with two coaches. However, there are a number of additional requirements and protocols, including completion of a health questionnaire, the presence of a Covid Compliance Officer, players arriving fully togged, amongst others.

We look forward to your support over the coming weeks and months. Caroline O'Kane, John Noonan, Audrey Ruschitzko. James Johnson.

Mungret St Pauls

CASH FOR CLOBBER : Mungret St. Pauls have organised for a trailer to be at the gate at club house on Saturday 13 June from 10am to 1pm so you can donate your bags of clothes, curtains, bags, shoes and bed clothes ( NO DUVETS OR PILLOWS). Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you when you are dropping off the bags.

We will be closing the donations soon so now is your chance to get the bags out of your house and into the club.

Thank you to everyone who has dropped off bags so far.

MY LIFE CHALLENGES : Well done to all our supporters in the Irish Life My Life Challenge, we are going great, keep it up.

COVID-19 : Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times.

We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time.

As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community. Please call the dedicated helpline - 1800 832 005

Na Piarsaigh

RETURN TO TRAIN/PLAY: On June 29th, all Gaa clubs will open and groups of no more than 10 will be permitted to return to socially distant training. On July 20th, all forms of team training will resume. (Full contact) On July 31st, club competitions are permitted to start. We look forward to seeing our pitches full with activity in the weeks ahead and ask all to pay heed to signs and direction given for the next phase. We also encourage our players to continue sending in their videos and to keep up the good work and practice.

Pallasgreen

PALLASGREEN GAA VIRTUAL MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP JOURNEY: As with a lot of Clubs, the early curtailment of the season meant a loss of revenue, from our Club Lotto, Club Limerick Draw & the hire of Astro pitch. However it has given us an opportunity to upgrade our facilities, regarding pitch maintenance & refurbishment of dressing rooms, meeting room and toilets, which are now near completion.

In order to complete outstanding works and keep up with on going maintenance of pitch area, the Club is organising “Pallasgreen GAA’s Virtual Munster Championship Journey”. On Saturday 20th & Sunday 21st of June 2020, we are asking all Club members along with the Community to complete a 5Km walk/run/cycle, and donate on the Go Fund Me Page (link will be provided nearer the time). We will cover the distance from Pallasgreen to each of the six County grounds in Munster and back over 2 days. That is a total of 1000KM !! Take part & donate. 50% of funds raised will be donated to Milford Hospice.

Patrickswell

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. There has been some additional recent information about the Government's schedule to resume training and games. These details will be communicated in due course.

Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed.

This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155

St Patrick’s

Limerick Club Draw: Congratulations to Mary Reynolds, winner of €100 in the June edition of the Club Limerick Draw. Contact Kenneth Dawson or Kieran Chambers if you would like to participate in future draws, you could win a great prize and also help our club.

Field Committee: Many thanks to those who have worked on maintaining the field in recent weeks. This week a number of the club committee have been present in the evening and the result is the field is in superb condition ahead of teams returning to play at the end of June. Thank you to those who volunteered.

Return to Play: We are currently moving through each government phase and the easing of Covid 19 restrictions, which is great news for us all. In the near future we will all be back enjoying hurling and football, albeit with some changes and precautionary measures to follow.

Further information on return to play protocol and the easing of restrictions will be communicated in due course.