Limerick hurlers hit €28k mark for Milford by ‘hitting the woah’

THE LIMERICK senior, U-20 hurlers and back room teams have raised over €28,000 for Milford by “hitting the woah”.

They took inspiration from the viral dance craze but put their own unique spin on it. Every night during May Limerick GAA posted the videos.

They brought smiles and laughs and showcased lots of off-the-field talent and creativity. Those who enjoyed them were asked to donate to Milford.

Pat Quinlan, chief executive of Milford Care Centre, confirmed to the Leader that the figure is over €28,000.

John Kiely tweeted: "I wish to congratulate and thank the players and backroom teams of the U-20 and senior teams for their efforts. Our thanks to you for your donations See you later in the year!"

The Limerick hurling manager also thanked everyone at Milford Care Centre for teaming up with them for this fundraiser.

"A great privilege," he said

In turn, Mr Quinlan wrote to Mr Kiely to show his appreciation. The funds are especially welcome because for the first time in its 35 year history Milford Care Centre’s Harvest Fair has had to be cancelled.

"I wanted to write to you to acknowledge this fantastic event involving so many people associated with Limerick GAA, both on and off the pitch and to thank you for same.

"We have long heard about and witnessed the special qualities and characteristics of the Limerick players in recent times and are fully aware of what joy they have brought to so many GAA supporters across the country.

"Indeed, I, myself, was very fortunate to be able to get to the 2018 All Ireland Final with my son and even recently when chatting with him we remarked that it had been one of the greatest days of our lives (hopefully when things normalise, this won’t be the last for the very many enthusiastic and loyal Limerick supporters!!)" said Mr Quinlan.

Clearly the efforts made by all with the Hit the Woah campaign have been extraordinary and fair play to all involved, he said.

"It is not easy performing like they did in front of a camera and doing it so well. I really enjoyed following their exploits and displays of individual talents and creativity, as I know many others equally did also.

"Our fundraising team tell me that this event has now generated in excess of €28k and this is truly amazing and most welcome this year in particular, due to the major adverse impact of Covid-19 on so many people and organisations.

"In our own case, this has resulted in a very big increase in demand for our services and lots of new challenges in terms of how we carry out our daily work but, nonetheless, we are as always up for it and are determined to continue to provide the best quality and responsive care that we can.

"Clearly, Covid-19 due to social distancing and crowd restrictions requirements, has and will continue to impact on our fundraising income for 2020 and probably beyond so the generous support from you, the players and all associated with Limerick GAA has been invaluable and clearly will make a difference to the ongoing work of Milford Hospice."

Mr Quinlan also referred to Mr Kiely's recent appearance on the Sunday Game where he spoke highly of Milford's work.

"Thank you for that and for all of your support. Well done also on all of your own personal achievements and example of wonderful and spirited leadership in shaping and managing such a great bunch of lads that make up the Limerick panels to such great heights of success, and doing so in such a humble manner.

"I know that there were others also associated with Limerick GAA involved in supporting this event so can you please pass on my sincere gratitude and that of everybody here in Milford to all, particularly so for you thinking of us in the first instance and for all of your hard work and efforts on our behalf, which is so very much appreciated," concluded Mr Quinlan.