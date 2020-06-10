Virgin Sport to host weekend of 'Munster Rugby'

THERE is a treat in store for Munster Rugby fans this weekend. Virgin Media kick things off this Thursday night at 8pm on Virgin Media Two fans voted to watch the 2006 semi final win over Leinster at Lansdowne Road.

On Friday at 9pm on Virgin Media Sport they are giving you the chance to watch one unfold in front of your very eyes. The iconic Miracle Match of 2003 between Munster and Gloucester from Thomond Park. The day when Munster’s Heineken Cup legend was well and truly forged and where seeing truly is believing.

Then on Saturday a double-bill of Munster magic. At 7pm that epic 2006 semi-final victory at Lansdowne Road, when the Munster machine mowed down Leinster and the Red Army conquered Ballsbridge. A fitting prelude to our 9pm offering, the nerve-racking and pulsating 2006 final encounter between Munster and Biarritz. A sporting occasion like no other, when Cardiff and the Millennium Stadium were painted red and when after so much Heineken Cup heartbreak, Munster finally reached the promised land.

On Sunday at 7pm it’s another thrilling Heineken Cup final victory. Again the venue was the Millennium Stadium, as Munster once again won out in a very tight tussle against a star-studded Toulouse side.

A great weekend’s entertainment for anyone of the Munster faith!

THURSDAY- VIRGIN MEDIA TWO

20:00 Fans’ Choice - 2006 Semi final win over Leinster



FRIDAY- VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT

20:00 Munster v Gloucester, 2003 (The “Miracle Match”)



SATURDAY- VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT

19:00 Munster v Leinster – 2006 HCC Semi Final

21:00 Munster v Biarritz – 2006 HCC Final​



SUNDAY- VIRGIN MEDIA SPORT

19:00 Munster v Toulouse – 2008 HCC Final