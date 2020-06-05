Limerick club duo take on 'keepie uppie' challenge

Corbally United duo, Liam O'Sullivan and Emma Meaney are taking on the 'Keepie Uppie' challenge this Saturday afternoon in aid of their club.

The U-12 pair plan to hit the 10,000 'keep ups' mark on Saturday, starting at 11am.

The attempt, which will take over three hours to complete, will take place on the green of Silverbrook, Mill Road in Corbally.

If you can drop by and support them, it would be appreciated, or any donation to the club's go fund me page would also be most welcome.

There will be some tired legs on Saturday afternoon for sure, but these two will be the pride of their club once the 10,000 mark is reached.

To donate, click here: