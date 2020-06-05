Munster Rugby's Fineen Wycherley 'rows in' to help Enable Ireland

Enable Ireland ambassador Fineen Wycherley, recently help launch a new fundraising campaign called the the Wheel 100 Challenge. The challenge encourages participants to wheel 100 times in their own way and raise vital funds for the charity.

The talented 6 foot 4 inch Young Munster club man has set himself the task of rowing 100km to raise much needed funds to support children and adults with disabilities.



Speaking about his involvement with Enable Ireland Fineen said “I was delighted to be invited to be an Enable Ireland ambassador as I admire the work they do. I’m familiar with the concepts of physiotherapy and psychology in sport and I see how important those services are for children and adults who have extra challenges in their lives”. When asked about the challenge he said “I really wanted to champion the new Enable Ireland Wheel 100 campaign but I don’t have a bike. I thought about using my brother’s roller blades but then it dawned on me that there are wheels on the rowing machine and I’ve been told that counts! I’ve to thank my neighbour and former coach Frank Conroy for loaning me the machine. Frank is Peter O’Mahony’s uncle and we wheeled the machine over for training. It’s great to be able to focus on a challenge that can be done within our local area and is inclusive for all. I’m delighted to be able to row in with my support”. Speaking about his rugby training he said “I’m happy to be at home with my family in Bantry for lockdown but looking forward to going back to our regular coaching sessions with the squad”.

Like many charities, Enable Ireland has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Enable Ireland CEO John O’Sullivan, “With fundraising events cancelled and our 21 charity shops closed for almost 3 months, we are facing a loss of €1.5million in funding. Now more than ever, we need the public’s support to continue to provide our vital services to 8,500 children and adults across Ireland”.



Like many frontline healthcare workers, Enable Ireland staff have continued to support people with disabilities during the Covid-19 epidemic. Staff around the country are providing essential residential, respite, community living and family support, in a way that is safe for all. Staff are using technology to deliver clinical and therapy support for children and their families in key areas like physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy, and to provide ongoing contact and support to adults in their homes.



The charity is encouraging families, sports enthusiasts, cycle clubs and anyone with a set of wheels to take part in this digital fundraising challenge. A virtual ‘Wheel 100 Champions Wall’ for those who raise the most funds will be added to the Enable Ireland website www.enableireland.ie/wheel100.



Enable Ireland is a national charity which employs 1,200 staff and provides disability services to over 8,500 children and adult with disabilities in Ireland. In Limerick, Enable Ireland supports children with disabilities through their Children’s Early Intervention & School Age services from Blackberry Park, in partnership with the HSE. They also provide family support and respite services to children with disabilities in the mid-west. They have a day service for over 50 adults with disabilities at their centres in Quinn’s Cross, Mungret and Castleconnell.



If you would like to take on the Wheel 100 challenge and help raise vital funds for Enable Ireland, phone Trudy McQuaid on 087 6868333 or email wheel100@enableireland.ie to sign up. Please note the photographer John Allen and Fineen Wycherley adhered to social distancing for the purposes of the photos accompanying this release.