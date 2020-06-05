Garryowen hooker promoted to Munster Rugby senior squad

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that Garryowen's Diarmuid Barron has been promoted to the senior squad after two years in the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy. The 21-year-old has signed a one-year contract with his native province and joins Niall Scannell, Kevin O'Byrne and Rhys Marshall on the hooker depth chart for the reds.

Barron becomes the fifth Academy player to be promoted to the senior squad for next season, joining winger Liam Coombes (Garryowen), prop Keynan Knox (Young Munster), centre Alex McHenry (Cork Constitution) and back-row forward Jack O’Sullivan (UCC).

A product of Cashel RFC and Rockwell College, Barron made seven Guinness PRO14 appearances as an Academy player with his debut coming away to Cardiff Blues in September 2018.

He is a former Ireland U20 international and native of Cashel.