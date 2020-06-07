West Limerick AC launch 'charity community run'

West Limerick A.C. have this week unveiled the details of their Community Run 2020. Charities and volunteer groups have missed out on many of their fundraising activities in 2020 due to Covid 19.

Members of West Limerick A.C. wanted to help make a small difference and make a positive impact in the communities that we live in and they are doing so by asking people to run or walk distances ranging from 1km, 2km, 5km, 10km, 10 miles and Half Marathon, all in aid of a trio of Limerick charities, The Brother's of Charity, Deel Animal Action Group and The Friends of St.Ita's Community Hospital.

Working together with Myrunresults.com the club have organised a virtual run event which will take place over the month of July. It is a run or walk for all ages and abilities.

Q. Do I have to live in Limerick to take part?

No. Anyone, anywhere in the world can try one or all distances in their own locality in a time that suits them. They then upload the results online. When you enter you can choose to donate €10 to one of our charity partners. You can donate extra if you want to. All money will go to your chosen charity.

If you wish you can select our unique race t-shirt and medal at an extra cost. T-shirts will be available in children and adult sizes and will be delivered by post after the events.

You will have a further option if you want a fundraising page set up where you can raise additional funds on top of the entry fee.

The club are asking you to join them in July to run for those who cannot, to run and support those who need our help in West Limerick