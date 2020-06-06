My running life: Limerick Cllr Elisa O'Donovan

EIGHT years ago, I took part in the Great Limerick Run for the first time and this is where my running life began.

I had supported my sister running the 6 miles the year before and set myself the challenge to do the same.

I started, as many runners do, with the Couch to 5k, and I really struggled to even run the first few weeks of it. I felt hugely self-conscious about running and used to go out for my walk-run late in the evening when I wouldn’t be spotted huffing and puffing around my neighbourhood.

On the day of the 6 miles I had crowds cheering me on while running past the beautiful scenic sites of Limerick city.

I had the most wonderful accomplished feeling crossing the finish line and it was safe to say I had been bitten by the running bug! Fast forward, 8 years and I have completed several half marathons and am now an active member of the Limerick triathlon club.

I run the 3 bridges of Limerick city most weekday mornings before work. There is no better feeling than watching the sun rise over The River Shannon while quietly pounding the pavements.

I am not a particularly fast or good runner, but I love how it makes my mind and body feel. For me there are 3 aspects of my running life in Limerick that I love the most:

1) Parkrun. You can find me most Saturdays at Mungret Parkrun. I don’t feel like the weekend has begun unless I have a little trot around Mungret Park. There is people of all abilities participating and, whether it’s your 1 st or 100 th parkrun, you’ll get lots of encouragement along the route.

2) The people you meet. I have met some of the best Limerick people I know through running. For most races in Limerick there is usually a spread of tea and treats afterwards where you always get to meet new people and retail your stories of the hills enroute. Adare 10k is always my favourite for the spread afterwards!

3) Being part of a club. I joined the Limerick Triathlon Club 3 years ago having never been a member of any type of sporting club before. Clubs are full of beginners and all levels and they are great for camaraderie. Your club members will always give you great support and there is great pride in wearing your club colours during a race.

With thanks to Councillor Elisa O’Donovan