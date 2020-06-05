Limerick Leader weekly GAA notes

Ahane

Club Lotto : As we can’t call to collect our lotto in person this year , we have a number of options available on how people can continue to support our lotto if 2020. - Go to ahane.ie, click on the lotto button and complete the transaction online We thank you all very sincerely for your continued support of Ahane GAA Club - It is highly valued and always appreciated.

Covid-19 Assistance : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes. We in Ahane GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577, Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

CAM Cancer Support : A huge well done to everyone who took part in the Bog Walk for C-A-M Cancer Support over the last week! It’s been fantastic to see all the photos on social media and to see the community coming together as always to support such a fantastic cause that do such great work in the community.

Throwback Photos: We are still posting photos every day of various teams, occasions, club members and events that happened down through the years in the club! Make sure you are following us on all our social media pages! You’ll find us on Facebook at Ahane GAA Club, on Twitter @AhaneGAAClub and on Instagram @ahanegaaclub. If you would like to send us photos please contact us on Facebook or contact Emer on 0864036883

Crecora-Manister

CLUB NEWSLETTER: Be sure and check out the latest edition of our club newsletter, drafted by Noel Kennedy, which is available on our website at http://crecoramanistergaa.comand also on our twitter page.

COVID-19 SURVEY: This survey found that across Limerick, 43 clubs are involved in community support with 680 volunteers. We are proud to be one of those clubs and anyone who needs assistance with collecting prescriptions, groceries, fuel etc during this difficult time can contact 0879541547.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you. The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie

The Centre can provide access to a range of services including Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medications in line with HSE guidelines, Social Isolation supports, Garda related issues, other medical/health needs.

The Centre is open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact volunteer@limerick.ie

Club Limerick Draw: CLUB Limerick Draw 2020 will commence on Saturday 6th June 2020. You can win a Top Prize €10,000 each month with an Exclusive Star Prize together with 29 Other Cash Prizes. The Star Prize for June will be A Voucher for A Bank Holiday weekend stay at Center Parcs Ireland. Join Online Today https://limerickgaa.ie for €10 per draw or €100 per annum or contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member.

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

Membership: 2020 membership is still open, you can join using the link below, thank you. https://www.klubfunder.com

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Contact Geraldine on 0876357058 for drop off details. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Healthy Club Step Challenge: Starting Wednesday June 3 2020. How do I join the step challenge? Download the MyLife app from the App store or Google Play store Apple App Store. Tap on join & select your club!

Survey: Also if you could complete the following survey your feedback would be greatly appreciated. https://www.surveymonkey.com

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for the club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we’ll gladly share them.

Stay local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.

Team Limerick Clean-up: Are delighted with the response to the biodiversity competition and they have received some amazing photos. If you haven't entered the #BiodiversityTLC competition yet the instructions are on the link below. There is some amazing prizes to be won including a GoPro, Fitbit and garden centre vouchers. If you can't tag TLC in your photo on Facebook just send it to them direct.

Condolences: The club would like to express sympathy to the Keogh family on their recent bereavement, may Mary rest in peace.

Monaleen

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advice re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations.

If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807.

Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation.

Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home. Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government.

This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited.

Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on May 28 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 4, 22, 29 and 32. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were F Hosey, Mount Green; S. Ryan, Kylemore; K Brosnan, Killonan; C. Donegan, OSR.

The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

Mungret St Pauls

KEEP ACTIVE IN JUNE : We have registered Mungret St. Pauls for the My Life challenge to be held during June 2020 and would like to thank everyone who has registered to take part and to wish everyone the best of luck.

CONGRATULATIONS : We would like to congratulate and wish the best of luck to Diarmuid Mullins who will be taking on the principle role in the Crescent College Comprehensive in September, taking over from Karin Flemming who is retiring. We wish you well in your new position.

SCHOOL EXAMS : This is a very poignant time of year as we would normally be wishing all our third and sixth year students the best of luck in their exams but with the current circumstances as you know there is to be no exams, for the first time since 1925. You, the students have been given a curve ball that no one could have prepared you for but you must persevere.

The leaving cert year of 2020 will be known as the class of Covid-19. The end goal that you have been preparing for during your years at secondary school has now been taken away from you. For many this will be a relief but for some it will be harder to accept.

You must stand together as no one else will fully understand what you will be feeling or going through. We would ask that you make sure your friends are okay, make sure they know that they can talk to you or if they are struggling guide them in the best way you know to someone who can help.

You the class of 2020 will make it through this together, you may fell like you can celebrate but we need to remind you to follow the HSE guidelines on social distancing, as important as your leaving cert is to you, your health and your families health are priceless.

COVID-19 : Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times.

We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time. As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community.

Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 ( by Southcourt Hotel) Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar) Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road) Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111 St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106 Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596 – if you are in need of any assistance.

We are here to help so please just ask. Please stay safe..

ON FIELD: On the games front, the GAA has confirmed that no official on-field activity will resume before July 20 and our facilities will remain closed until that date.

We do not expect any inter-county championship games before October 1. The GAA will issue detailed advice before any return to play, outlining the steps we have to take to facilitate the re-commencement of our training and games, both in terms of physical engagement and around the use of our facilities.

As previously stated, the GAA Player Injury Scheme will remain closed until an official return to activity is confirmed. In the weeks ahead our County Committees will be devising revised competition schedules for each county for games and activities at all levels and grades and that information will be shared when those arrangements are finalised and we have clarity around the government timelines. Clubs are reminded that membership and public liability will need to be in place for the return of our activities and are advised to process same in the weeks ahead.

Allowing for the complexities associated with the current situation, the GAA continues to plan for the staging of this year's Kellogg's Cúl Camps and will communicate any changes to this approach with our clubs if they arise.

The maintenance of facilities can continue while adhering to the guidelines and as of May 18 construction work on our grounds is also permitted and clubs should liaise with their County Committees on this issue.

The Association has also been asked to urge our club units to promote best practice when it comes to social distancing at funerals while the current restrictions are in place. In keeping with our approach to date, the Association will continue to liaise with government officials and experts, both north and south, and study their guidelines and advice regarding the resumption of sport.

CASH FOR CLOBBER : We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses.

When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house. The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Pallasgreen

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick draw restarts on June 6th. You can join the Club Limerick Draw and support your local Club. With some fantastic prizes on offer including a top prize of €10,000 or 29 other cash prizes, also a weekend for Centre Parcs. If your interested in joining the draw for €10 per draw or €100 per year please contact Tony Greene Jnr 087 3777696 or any committee member.

GAA NEWS: Pallasgreen GAA Club are delighted that the development of the Dressing Rooms and Playing pitch are at advanced stage.

The dressing rooms and surrounding area has been transformed and looking immaculate, the parents, children and all who visit the location when thing are somewhere back to normal will be delighted with the new surrounds. Congrats to all involved and all who helped out in any way to bring the development to a magnificent success.

SUSPENSION OF ALL GAA ACTIVITY: With the opening of phase one of the roadmap of the reopening of society and business, The GAA has confirmed that all activity under the GAA remit remains suspended until further notice.

Following the instructions of the Government and in the interest of public health. This includes all training sessions, matches or gatherings of any kind for all ages. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those you. Stay safe and Stay well.

Patrickswell

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW 2020: The Club Limerick Draw is returning this Saturday June 6. Due to Covid-19, the selling arrangements will be slightly different to ensure public safety. Subscriptions can be bought in four different manners:

Firstly - online at limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw.

Secondly, you can pay directly to a Bank Account (contact Siobhan 0873520395 for full details.

Thirdly, please email Siobhan at info.clublimerick@gaa.ie.

Lastly, please make contact with Patrickswell GAA Club via Seamus O'Riordan at 0872869175.

There will be ten draws condensed over eight months, with two June draws and two December draws. As usual, each monthly draw is €10 (or €100 per annum). Remember that the club retains a minimum of 50%.

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed. There is no known date for re-opening. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155

