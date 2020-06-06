Global rugby calendar could be saviour of ‘pro’ game

IN YEARS to come June 2020 could be a month remembered as a watershed moment in World Rugby.

According to reports in France, June 15 is a date set for World Rugby to meet to discuss a global calendar which could change the professional rugby landscape as we know it.

Following recent talks between Six Nations and SANZAAR, (South Africa, New Zealand and Australia) a follow-up meeting is now scheduled which will also include representatives from the Guinness PRO14, Gallagher Premiership and France's Top 14.

That meeting is expected to discuss a more 'agreed' rugby calendar, with international rugby to the fore.

Last week IRFU CEO Philip Browne admitted that the Irish model of funding for their provinces is based on 'sold out' Aviva Stadiums for international ties.

A global calendar would mean that the Six Nations and Rugby Championship would both have to move, with Paul Goze, president of Ligue Nationale de Rugby being quoted as wishing for two outcomes to come from the meeting in two weeks time.

The first option would be for the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship to be played at the same time in March and April 2021, with the summer test window moved to October and running into the traditional November schedule, the one piece of the international schedule that would remain untouched.

According to Goze, this would result in the PRO14, Top 14 and Gallagher Premiership starting their new seasons in January 2021 with an eight-week block.

They would then break for the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship, before resuming in late April and running the whole way through to September 2021.

The second option apparently on the table would see the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship continue at their current different times of the year, with the leagues in Europe starting instead in late March 2021 and continuing through to the end of September.

This news comes on the back of reports that the Welsh Rugby Union budget is set to be drastically slashed in the next year.

The Times UK report that the Scarlets £8.5million, the Blues and Ospreys £6.5m and the Dragons £5.5m funding could be cut to as little as £500,000 for the new season.

With the cost of running Munster Rugby estimated to be €1.2million a month, the lack of revenue coming in will have a detrimental effect on the professional game as we know it. Come June 15, the powers that be are expected to do ‘whatever it takes’ to make professional rugby a more viable option in 2021.