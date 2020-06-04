VOTE: Limerick Hurling Team Of The Decade 2010-2020

Considering we have been starved of on-field sports action owing to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, we here at the Limerick Leader think this an opportune time for Limerick GAA lovers to sit down and select ‘Limerick’s Dream GAA Hurling Team 2010 - 2020’

With the decade at an end, a look back through the statistics turns up a total of 77 hurlers that played senior inter-county championship hurling for Limerick across the last 10 years.

Just three players – Nickie Quaid, Graeme Mulcahy and Paul Browne – span the decade as part of the 2010 Justin McCarthy panel and part of the 2019 John Kiely panel.



The number of 77 hurlers is probably higher than most decades due to ‘2010’. With the services of many unavailable that year, the Justin McCarthy led management used 24 players in the championship defeats to Cork and Offaly with less than 10 featuring again for Limerick in the following years.



Aside from 2010, there are almost two distinct panels across the decade – 2011-2015 and 2016-2019.A new-look panel was set in motion in 2011 with additions in 2012 and those years laid the foundations for the 2013 Munster SHC title and back-to-back All-Ireland SHC semi finals in 2013 and ‘14.

Indeed in the years 2013 and 2014 just one player made their championship debut in each year with the panel very much settled.



Manager TJ Ryan started to ‘freshen’ up the panel in 2015 and 2016 with 13 new faces and John Kiely continued that in 2017 with seven players getting their championship debut.

It was a decade with five different managers – Justin McCarthy, Donal O’Grady, John Allen, TJ Ryan and John Kiely.

A decade with seven different captains – Bryan O’Sullivan, Gavin O’Mahony, David Breen, Donal O’Grady, Nickie Quaid, James Ryan and Declan Hannon.



And most importantly, it was a decade with one All-Ireland SHC, two Munster SHC titles, one Division One Allianz League title, one Division Two League title and two Munster Leagues.

Not bad for a 10 year period where Limerick spent eight years in the second tier of the Allianz League.

So we are now asking for your help, along with our sponsors Limerick Twenty Thirty, to pick the 15 best hurlers for Limerick, since 2010.



Just email sport@limerickleader.ie with your selection, or just use our team sheet here to fill it in, take a picture and send to the same email. (One entry per person please)



The closing date to nominate your fifteen is Sunday June 14. Once we have collated all the teams, we will run polls to select each 'line' of the team with Full Back line, half back line, midfield, etc picked by the public at large. Once the polls have been completed the entire 2010-2020 Limerick hurling team of the decade will be printed in the Limerick Leader.

LIST: David Breen, James O’Brien, Kevin Downes, Shane Dowling, Cathall King, Adrian Breen, Alan Dempsey, Mike Casey, David Dempsey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan (all Na Piarsaigh), Bryan O’Sullivan, Graeme Mulcahy, Gavin O’Mahony, Paudie O’Brien, Barry Hennessy, Paddy O’Loughlin (all Kilmallock), Denis Moloney, Micheal Ryan, Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Pat Ryan, Barry Murphy (all Doon), Thomas O’Brien, Seanie O’Brien, Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes, Aaron Gillane (all Patrickswell), Tadgh Flynn, Niall Moran, Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey (all Ahane), Michael Noonan, Wayne McNamara, Declan Hannon, John Fitzgibbon (all Adare), Shane O’Neill, Anthony Owens, Tom Ryan, Barry Nash (all South Liberties), Paudie McNamara, Seamus Hickey, Seanie Tobin, Pat Tobin (all Murroe-Boher), Richie McKeogh, Cian Hayes, Kyle Hayes (all Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Mark O’Riordan, Stephen Lucey, Conor Allis (all Croom), Kieran O’Rourke, Shaun Riordan, James O’Brien (all Bruree), Paul Browne and Sean Finn (both Bruff), Sean Herlihy and Daniel Moore (Monagea), Peter Russell and Brian Geary (both Monaleen), James Ryan and Donie Ryan (both Garryspillane), Damien Reale and Aaron Murphy (both Hospital-Herbertstown), Nickie Quaid and Tommy Quaid (both Effin), Andrew Brennan (Caherline), Lorcan O’Dwyer (Pallasgreen), Cathal Mullane (Killeedy), Alan O’Connor (Ballybrown), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Donal O’Grady (Granagh-Ballingarry), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Stephen Walsh (Glenroe), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon).