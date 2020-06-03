WATCH: Adare Camogie club showcase skills and the beauty of their village

The Adare Camogie Club have been keeping themselves busy during lockdown. Members of the club have produced a stunning four minute video which not only highlights the skills that have been honed during lockdown, but also the beauty of the west Limerick village.

The video was filmed last Saturday May 30 in glorious sunshine. The “shoot” was managed by Cathal O’Donnell, Club Chairperson, Lisa O’Keeffe Griffin, Club PRO & Tom Butler Club Coach.

The shoot started at 9.30am on Saturday morning with 15 minute time-slots for each location & completed at 4.30pm that evening. As you can imagine, there was a great buzz in the lead up to making the video.

Adare has many fantastic landmarks and amenities and the club wanted to connect their club to the importance of community and spirit within the parish at this challenging time.

Adare Camogie Club have over 170 active members from U6 players right through to Adult players, it is a fast-growing club with a hard-working & energetic committee. The club is well supported by local schools & the community.

All players and coaches are looking forward to getting back on the playing fields when it is safe to do so. All players and parents are not only missing the enjoyment of playing camogie but also the camaraderie, fun & friendships that are part and parcel of the club.

"Keeping the sliotar in the air and the hurleys in the hands, connecting the sights in our beautiful village" is the tag line on the club's facebook post and we think you will agree, the future is bright in Adare Camogie.