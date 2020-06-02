Munster Rugby enter 'off-season' ahead of August return to play

The Munster squad have completed their remote training programme and will be off for the next three weeks. Last Thursday saw the 2019/20 squad meet remotely for the final time with eight players departing the province. (See more on Limerickleader.ie at 3.30pm)

Sammy Arnold, Tyler Bleyendaal, Arno Botha, Seán O’Connor, Darren O’Shea, Conor Oliver, Ciaran Parker and Brian Scott all made a valuable contribution and we thank them for their time at Munster.

Eight new players will join the senior squad when training returns.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy quartet Liam Coombes, Keynan Knox, Alex McHenry and Jack O’Sullivan all advance to the senior squad.

World Cup winning duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman, Matt Gallagher and Roman Salanoa are also joining Munster.

For the trio travelling from overseas – de Allende, Snyman and Gallagher – current government measures require passengers to complete a public health passenger locator form and to self-isolate for a 14-day period. De Allende has already completed his self-isolation period.

Irish Rugby’s ‘Return to Train and Play’ proposals were submitted to Government last month.

Based on this phased roadmap, Munster will return to action with a Guinness PRO14 Interpro derby on the weekend of August 22 behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium.

In relation to season tickets, Munster have issued the following

"We are awaiting further details from Guinness PRO14 on how these proposed fixtures will impact on the original 2019/20 fixture list, and the possible implications for ticket holders.

As soon as we have confirmed all details with regards to future fixtures, we will update you with all possible options regarding tickets. Thank you for your ongoing support."