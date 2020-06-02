Travel Partners confirmed for 2021 Tag Rugby World Cup at University of Limerick

Orbit World Travel Australia and Bartons Transport (Ireland) have both concluded agreements with the Irish Tag Federation to partner the Federation for the Tag World Cup 2021, which will be held in UL.

A joint bid led by the UL Conference and Sports Campus and the Irish Tag Rugby Association supported by Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau, Failté Ireland and Limerick City and County Council was successful in winning the event for Limerick, which will see 3,000 plus tag rugby players from over 20 countries and their entourages travel to the city.

The event is expected to deliver a minimum €5m boost for the Limerick economy and 20,000 bed nights.

It is held across four days but, with many participants travelling from the Southern Hemisphere, teams are expected to travel in advance of the competition.

“It is a pleasure for the ITF to partner with Orbit World Travel Australia and Bartons Transport who are leaders and experts in their respective industries,” commented Stuart McConnell. “Both companies, along with our other partners will ensure that all the nations travelling to Ireland will experience professional service, hospitality and comfort from the moment the teams get together to travel to the World Cup to the time they are dropped off at the airport by Barton’s luxury coaches to leave Ireland after the Tag World Cup to return home,” continued the ITF chairman.

Orbit World Travel Australia will offer players travelling to the Tag World Cup a once stop solution for all their travel, accommodation and sightseeing needs. Teams and players will be able to deposit fundraising monies into a Trust account, provided by Orbit World Travel Australia, as they save so that there can be no issues regrading the securing of the very best options for teams. The Orbit group have assisted teams in getting to previous Tag World Cup events so have experience in providing the very best for Teams, officials and supporters.

Bartons Transport has been established for over 50 years and presents itself as one of Ireland’s most professional coach hire companies. We pride ourselves in supplying modern luxury coaches, cleaned and serviced, to the highest standards to ensure it exceeds all your needs and expectations. Please contact us to let us help you with your group passenger transport requirements.

