GUI and ILGU issue new guidelines for Golf club's as nation enters Phase 2 of government plan

Subject to the government confirming this week that Phase 2 can commence under the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business, the GUI and ILGU have announced details of how golf will operate from June 8.

Golf ’s Protocol, in Phase 2, has been relaxed slightly to permit clubs to include four-balls on their timesheets. This phase will also see the re-introduction of competitive golf and all clubs have been issued guidance on running competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task of administering competitions, performed by volunteer committee members, may be more labour intensive in the current circumstances. Golfers must be mindful, as a result, that additional time is likely to be required to finalise results and update handicaps.

Outdoor group activities can also resume during this phase and the process of reintroducing junior activity to golf clubs is included in the updated Protocol.

Members, visitors and staff with colds or any symptoms of COVID-19 stay away from the golf course/clubhouse.

The GUI have confirmed that Clubs Must:



• Physical distancing rules are observed by all members and visitors at all times in the car park, clubhouse and on the course.

• Play is restricted to members & members’ guests only

• Any competitions are played in accordance with the guidelines set out in Appendix 2.

• Personnel are on hand to monitor adherence with physical distancing rules and the rules for golfers set out in this document.

• Tee times are booked in advance online or over the telephone. Clubs must ensure that players names (including visitors and

members’ guests) are recorded on timesheets and timesheets must be kept for a period of at least 6 weeks to assist with contact

tracing should the need arise.

• Daily timesheets are restricted to a minimum of 10, 12 or 14 minute intervals. Clubs may only choose one interval for each day. If

clubs choose 10+ minute intervals, play is restricted to 2 golfers per start time. If clubs choose 12+ minutes, up to 3 golfers may play

per start time. If clubs choose 14+ minutes, up to 4 golfers may play per start time.

• Bars/restaurants remain closed and off-limits as per government policy. Clubhouse access should be confined to use of toilet

facilities (provided they can be kept clean) and initial retrieval of golf equipment from lockers. If toilet facilities are open, clubs

should adopt a one-in, one-out approach.

• There are no social gatherings, of any size, at the facility.

• Players are instructed not to touch the flag or flagstick.

• Rakes are removed from the course. Players are requested to smooth bunkers using their feet or a club. (See Appendix 2 for

measures which can be taken in qualifying competitions)

• Hire trolleys (electric and pull trolleys) must be sanitised prior to each use.

• Caddies are not permitted (exception: where the group of golfers and the caddies are from the same household).