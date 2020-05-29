Corbally United appeal to members and friends in online fundraiser

Corbally United FC, a Limerick based football club with over 300 underage players, ranging from 6-16 years, along with 4 adult teams playing in the Limerick Junior League is seeking help from its members, friends, families and former players.



During these most testing times for all clubs the Limerick club are unable to continue with their planned fundraisers and are in desperate need of funds.

"We are turning to you our Members, ex-Members and friends of the Club to help us through these unforeseen times and allow us to carry out essential jobs in order to start again when these restrictions are eased. We greatly appreciate any donation you can make and also ask you to share this on your Facebook page." a statement on the club's page admitted.

All monies raised will go towards maintenance and improvement of their facilities in order to continue to offer this much needed service to the community.

Link to donate: