Lahinch Golf Club members informed 'Green Fee' revenue losses could be millions

Lahinch Golf club is preparing itself for a loss of over €2million in Green Fees this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The club has written to its members, a large proportion of whom are Limerick residents, in recent days outlining the potential revenue loss stating that "Projected green fee revenue from guests of members and possibly some visitors later in the year has been reduced by €2.4M to just over €100K" As a knock on effect, golf shop sales are expected to be hit to the tune of 85%.

Golf competitions have been hit too with the confirmed cancellation of the Arnold Palmer Cup (postponed to July 2024), the World famous South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship (cancelled), the ever popular Overseas Member/Guest Tournament (postponed to August 2021) and the club has also indicated that in addition to the above, social gatherings such as prize presentations will not be possible this season.

Sadly, the club does not expect any 'overseas visitors' before mid-August as hotels and other accommodation providers cannot open until July 20 at the earliest. On top of that, all persons entering the country are currently required to self-isolate for a period of 14-days.

In some positive news however the club hierarchy confirmed that approximately '90% of green fee visitors, scheduled to play the Old Course between April and July inclusive, have agreed to reschedule their trip to 2021 and this decision has had a positive impact on the Clubs projected cashflow for the remainder of the year'

Another positive is that up to mid-August, both golf courses will be open to members and, when appropriate, members will

be able to bring guests.